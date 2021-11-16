Police: Three arrested in connection to shooting that killed two juveniles, injured two men in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says three arrests have been made in connection to a shooting that killed a 9-year-old and a 14-year-old and injured two men on Nov. 12.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith says two 17-year-old juvenile males and Clintoine Baker, 18, face a slew of charges including:

Murder

Attempted murder

Shooting into an occupied vehicle

Shooting from a moving vehicle

Aside from those charges, police aren’t telling us much about what led up to the fatal shootings or even if the victims were the intended targets or just caught in the crossfire.

“From the time that this happened police have been working tirelessly to go out and find out and hold those responsible for this heinous crime, so I’m not going to give out details about what led to this here because this investigation is still ongoing,” Chief Smith said.

However, police say this does not appear to be gang-related.

Baker will be in court on the morning of Nov. 17.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information should call police at 780-1000. There is a $5,000 reward for anyone who has information.

