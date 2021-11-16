Advertisement

Riverheads advances to region championship via forfeit

By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Riverheads High School football team has advanced to the Region 1B Championship via forfeit.

Riverheads athletic director Tim Morris told WHSV Tuesday afternoon that the Gladiators’ opponent in the region semifinals, William Campbell, is unable to play Friday night due to COVID-19 protocols. The Gladiators officially earn a 2-0 win, which becomes their 47th straight victory.

Riverheads will face the winner of Friday night’s Region 1B semifinal between Central-Lunenberg and Buffalo Gap in the region championship on Friday, November 26.

