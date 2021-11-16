Riverheads advances to region championship via forfeit

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Riverheads High School football team has advanced to the Region 1B Championship via forfeit.

Riverheads athletic director Tim Morris told WHSV Tuesday afternoon that the Gladiators’ opponent in the region semifinals, William Campbell, is unable to play Friday night due to COVID-19 protocols. The Gladiators officially earn a 2-0 win, which becomes their 47th straight victory.

Gladiators advance to 1B Championship where they will host the winner of #2 Buffalo Gap / #3 Central Lunenburg. Game is expected to be Fri 11/26 7pm — Riverheads Fan (@RiverheadsFan) November 16, 2021

Riverheads will face the winner of Friday night’s Region 1B semifinal between Central-Lunenberg and Buffalo Gap in the region championship on Friday, November 26.

