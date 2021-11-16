Stuarts Draft church launches GoFundMe to begin rebuilding process

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - A Stuarts Draft church caught on fire last month, leaving them with significant damage.

Since that day, Sherando United Methodist Church has had service on Sunday, but now they’re asking for community support to help them rebuild. Church leaders say many members of the community have made donations, and they wanted to open it up to make it easier for people able to lend a financial hand.

Church Administrative Board Chairman Steve Snyder says the church catching fire reminded the congregation that the church isn’t the physical building, but the people. Since that fire, they’ve remained a tight community.

“It’s really been wonderful. People are so supportive,” Snyder said.

That fire started Oct. 29 at about 7 a.m. in the sanctuary. Part of the church was still standing, but church leaders say it’s badly damaged and will likely be demolished.

Now, they’re ready for a permanent space, and GoFundMe is an easy route to that.

“There are a lot of people who have really good hearts and really want to help. That was a method we were asked to provide. We’re going to have to build this back brick-by-brick, so if you can contribute enough to buy one brick, hey, you’re helping out,” Snyder said.

Snyder says they read notes Sunday in church, allowing everyone time to appreciate the community support.

“We’re truly appreciative of any help we get. We’ve had a number of people send us messages. In a way, it’s been really a blessing to see that outpouring of support from people. We even had one from California. We haven’t made that connection yet,” Snyder said.

With the help of GoFundMe, people from around the world will be able to contribute to the church’s rebuilding fund.

Investigators weren’t able to determine a cause of the fire, but they say it’s not related to arson. The page went up on Oct. 15, and it’s already brought in about $1,000.

You can donate by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.