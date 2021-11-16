Advertisement

Two Virginia House races headed for recounts

Virginia State Capitol, morning of May 12, 2015
By DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Two incumbent Democrats who trail Republican challengers in close races in Virginia’s House of Delegates say they will seek recounts, leaving control of the House in limbo.

Republicans have won 50 seats and Democrats have won 48.

Republicans hold razor-thin margins in the two remaining races that are headed to a recount.

That leaves open a remote possibility of a 50-50 split in the chamber.

The Associated Press hasn’t called those two races: District 91, where Republican A.C. Cordoza leads Democratic Del. Martha Mugler by 94 votes out of 27,388 votes counted; and District 85, where Republican Karen Greenhalgh leads Democratic Del. Alex Askew by 127 votes out of 28,413 votes counted.

