Advertisement

UVA team 3D maps a Rosenwald School to help preserve African American history

Rosenwald
Rosenwald
By Dominga Murray
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rosenwald schools are places African American students gained an education during the Jim Crow mandates. Now, University of Virginia students and educators are working to preserve a piece of this history.

“This is a part of Virginia, national, and world history that has been unappreciated and undocumented in the past,” architect Jody Lahendro said.

Will Rourk teaches 3D cultural heritage informatics at UVA. He, Jody Lahendro, and a group of UVA students are mapping the Pine Grove Rosenwald school.

“I’m teaching students to collect 3D data in the field and then process the 3D data in the classroom,” Rourk said.

They use lasers to make digital versions of buildings with millimeter accuracy.

“I brought the students out there as one of their projects this year and we laser scanned the building thoroughly inside and out,” Rourk said.

Lahendro maps out the dimensions by hand and Rourk does the same in a digital sense.

“Everywhere the laser shoots out into space and hits a surface it creates a point in space, in 3D digital space,” Rourk said.

Each of those points come together to build a picture.

Rourk says once the data is fully processed, it will be added to the UVA library database for people to visit, virtually.

For people who want to visit in person, there’s more work to be done.

“The slate roof is original to the building and it is leaking badly, and it has caused structural damage,” Lahendro said.

Jody says donations are welcomed to turn Pine Grove into the structure it once was.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

This will be the longest lunar eclipse this century
The Moon puts on a show this week up in the sky
Change this caption before publishing
Investigation ongoing into a device found in Shenandoah County
Officer Michael Chandler
Officer dies after being shot while performing welfare check near Big Stone Gap, man in custody
Marilyn has her right nostril pierced, and wears black wire-frame glasses. The sheriff’s office...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office: Missing juvenile has been found safe
The event hosted by WHSV’s own Kyle Rogers and Nina Baratti raised a total of $159,052 the most...
Dancing with the Stars of the ‘Burg raises record total

Latest News

Central Shenandoah Health District COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5-11.
Avoiding post-holiday COVID-19 surges in the Valley, getting kids vaccinated
Many Valley businesses have been busy over the past few weeks as consumers rush to get their...
Consumers rushing to complete holiday shopping due to supply chain concerns
Bridgewater Police are currently examining security camera footage and other evidence as part...
Bridgewater Police investigating cafe break-in
Supply Shortages
Supply Shortages