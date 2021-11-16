W.Va. lawmakers ponder school board consolidation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Legislators returned to the Capitol for the second day of interim meetings, and one of Monday’s topics could fundamentally change the landscape of education in West Virginia.

Lawmakers pondered if 55 individual school districts are too many in a state with a declining population. Proponents say consolidating school districts could free up money to bolster the actual teaching of students, instead of money spent duplicating administrative tasks county to county.

The West Virginia School Board Association opposes consolidation, but agrees there is potential for savings.

The Association’s report to the committee pointed to an audit from nearly 10 years ago. It found that nearly half of the state’s county school systems had less than 4,000 students, including 12 of which that had fewer than 2,000 students. The latter number is close to the enrollment of Cabell Midland High School.

Still yet, those smaller counties -- even if they have just hundreds of students -- must perform the same administrative functions.

Lawmakers questioned the potential loss of jobs and suggested the proposal would be best suited for smaller counties that border each other.

State Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, sponsored the resolution leading to Monday’s discussion. He agreed that a pilot project in smaller counties may be a good start.

“Each county has their own head of technology, head of transportation, head of services for supplies and whatnot,” Nelson said. “I ask why do we need each county to have similar type services.”

No decisions were made Monday, but the idea is not entirely new. Nearly 90 years ago, the Legislature trimmed the number of local school districts from 398 to the 55 county school systems that West Virginia has today.

Sen. Nelson views passage of April’s resolution and this week’s discussion as the foundation for future success.

