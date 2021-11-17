Deadly fire ruled homicide, reward offered for information

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say the death of a man in a West Virginia house fire has been classified as a homicide.

News outlets cited a statement Tuesday from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office that said firefighters who responded to the blaze last December in Raleigh County found the body of homeowner Richard Rice Jr. inside the residence.

The statement said the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office also responded and determined Rice died as a result of a homicide.

The agencies are working together to investigate. The sheriff’s office said it is seeking help from the public and offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

