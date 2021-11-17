Advertisement

Deadly fire ruled homicide, reward offered for information

File image: WHSV
File image: WHSV(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say the death of a man in a West Virginia house fire has been classified as a homicide.

News outlets cited a statement Tuesday from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office that said firefighters who responded to the blaze last December in Raleigh County found the body of homeowner Richard Rice Jr. inside the residence.

The statement said the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office also responded and determined Rice died as a result of a homicide.

The agencies are working together to investigate. The sheriff’s office said it is seeking help from the public and offered a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This will be the longest lunar eclipse this century
The Moon puts on a show this week up in the sky
HPD says the suspect left with a small safe out of the rear of the building, and took off in a...
Harrisonburg Police investigating break-in at Mr. J’s Bagels
The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the...
98 students receive wrong dose of COVID vaccine at school clinic
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Khaleesi Cuthriell would have turned four on December 5, so community members are celebrating...
Augusta County community to honor missing child

Latest News

Birthdays and anniversaries
Birthdays and anniversaries
Dayside Forecast 11/17/2021
Dayside Forecast 11/17/2021
Radford officers still searching for those responsible for beheading deer
A replica from the leg lamp in A Christmas Story.
ShenanArts prepares “A Christmas Story” for 2021 holiday season