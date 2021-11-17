Advertisement

Falden’s heroics leads JMU to dramatic win at EKU

By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Charles Falden was the hero for JMU men’s basketball Tuesday night.

Falden’s offensive putback off a Vado Morse miss with 6.1 seconds left lifted the Dukes to a 79-78 victory at Eastern Kentucky. The Colonels had a chance to win the game in the final seconds but a lay-up was missed at the buzzer.

Morse led JMU in scoring with 20 points on four-of-nine shooting from three-point range. Julien Wooden scored 12 points while Falden chipped in 10 for the Dukes.

James Madison improves to 3-0 overall. The Dukes are scheduled to host George Mason for a 7 p.m. tip-off Friday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

