Falden’s heroics leads JMU to dramatic win at EKU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Charles Falden was the hero for JMU men’s basketball Tuesday night.

Falden’s offensive putback off a Vado Morse miss with 6.1 seconds left lifted the Dukes to a 79-78 victory at Eastern Kentucky. The Colonels had a chance to win the game in the final seconds but a lay-up was missed at the buzzer.

Charles Falden is the hero for @JMUMBasketball tonight as the #Dukes improve to 3-0 with a dramatic, road win at Eastern Kentucky pic.twitter.com/3LF3xfm8uO — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) November 17, 2021

Morse led JMU in scoring with 20 points on four-of-nine shooting from three-point range. Julien Wooden scored 12 points while Falden chipped in 10 for the Dukes.

James Madison improves to 3-0 overall. The Dukes are scheduled to host George Mason for a 7 p.m. tip-off Friday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

