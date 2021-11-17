Kidd overcomes injuries to make major impact for Dukes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sam Kidd is having the best season of his career for the James Madison football team.

“You just can’t have enough dependable guys when you’re in the business I am in,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “Where you know what you’re going to get day in and day out. And (Kidd’s) one of those guys and he’s playing at a really high level for us right now.”

Kidd, a safety, was one of the most impactful defensive players for the Dukes in their recent road win at William & Mary. He registered six tackles, two tackles for loss, and an interception against the Tribe.

Kidd has played in every game this fall, registering 33 total tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss. But his path to regular playing time has not been an easy one. Kidd has had to overcome five injuries during his time at JMU, including a pair of serious shoulder injuries over the last few seasons.

“I gotta say all glory to God,” said Kidd. “I wouldn’t be here without him. There’s definitely a little feeling of excitement and perseverance but I don’t really think about it too much in the moment. Just kind of playing.”

Kidd and No. 2 JMU is scheduled to host Towson for a 2 p.m. kickoff Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

