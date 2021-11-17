Local parents continue to reach out regarding reports of bullying at Waynesboro school

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Parents continue to voice their concerns over bullying and their children at one Waynesboro school.

Some parents of Kate Collins Middle School students say their kids are getting bullied at school, off school grounds and online. The parents asked to remain anonymous, saying they’re nervous that if they’re named, life could get harder for their kids.

“He wants to go back to distanced learning because he said it’s too hard at school to concentrate when he’s constantly being harassed and teased,” said one mom, whose son is a student at Kate Collins.

She says she’s worried for her son’s health overall.

“He starts counseling today. That’s how awful it is,” she said.

The mother says her son was beaten up off school grounds, but the video of it allegedly followed him back to campus. He told her that other kids now mock him in class.

“I’ve raised two kind children, so I feel like my children are being punished because they’re nice,” she said.

In a statement posted this afternoon on Facebook, Waynesboro School Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell said in part, “The vast majority of our students are behaving appropriately. Unfortunately, some of the incidents have been blown out of proportion. The rumors and speculation on social media sites have added to the disruption.”

He says it’s best that parents contact the school to talk about any concerns.

“The school division asks parents to contact building administration with any questions rather than reposting information that is largely inaccurate. Students are safe at Kate Collins and the administration is working proactively to address behavioral concerns and communicate with parents so they can partner to improve the situation,” Cassell said in the post.

Meanwhile, the mother says the problem goes beyond school walls.

“Children need to be happy. This isn’t a problem at school, it’s a problem in our homes,” she said.

She has a message for other parents as well.

“Please, raise your children to be kind. Raise them to be nice. Raise them to stick up for the underdog and not attack them.”

The Waynesboro Police Department says it is investigating reports of a fight off-campus involving KCMS students. Additionally, Sgt. Fred Smith says he was at Kate Collins earlier this week to address safety needs.

