Part of VEC’s system is back online after upgrade

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Part of the Virginia Employment Commission’s system is back online after going down more than a week ago for upgrades. The new system will modernize the website.

The VEC’s site is still down, but a new update appeared, saying you will be able to call a number and go through the computer-operated IVR system to get information. However, that is only if you have a current claim on file, if you don’t have a claim on file, you will have to wait.

The update from VEC says the site will be fully functional soon but does not give a specific date or timeline.

During this outage, users have not been able to file new or weekly claims, access their accounts or talk to agents to help. If you do fall into the category of someone who has a current claim on file, call 1-800-897-5630 to get the status of your current claim and proceed with weekly filing, but you will need your pin number and will not be able to speak with an actual agent. It is all computer operated.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

