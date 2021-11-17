Physician encourages everyone to get a flu shot

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The coronavirus is not the only illness on health experts’ minds right now. As the weather cools down, the flu and other viruses have the potential to spread within the community as well.

Dr. Jennifer Derby with Sentara Timber Way Health Center says it is difficult to predict how this upcoming flu season will be.

“If it is bad this year it will be kind of catastrophic,” Dr. Derby explained. “I’m hopeful that people will still be in that mode of washing their hands and covering their mouth social distancing, not transmitting to other people. Washing off hard surfaces such as tables at restaurants, things like that where there are communal areas.”

The CDC reports that while flu activity is low across the country, the number of flu viruses detected by public health labs has increased.

Dr. Derby encourages everyone to get their flu shot.

“That flu shot is not just to prevent you from getting sick,” Dr. Derby added. “I don’t want you to go to the hospital. I don’t want you to get intubated. I don’t want you to get that secondary pneumonia or have your family wonder, what do I need to do from here as we are trying to resuscitate you in an already overrun healthcare system.”

Dr. Derby says nationwide, not many cases of the flu have been reported just yet. She says the first few months of the year tend to bring about the most cases.

As of October 29, more than 158 million people have gotten their flu shot.

