Pleasant night ahead of cold front

WEDNESDAY: A very pleasant evening with temperatures still in the 50s after sunset. Clear skies for the evening, with a few clouds passing during the overnight hours. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: A cool morning with temperatures quickly rising into the 50s. A good amount of sunshine to start the day ahead of our next cold front. A warm afternoon as clouds build in and wind picks up. Very mild for the day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Cold front passes very late in the afternoon or early in the evening.

Rain showers will start in the early afternoon for the Allegheny Mountains. For the rest of our West Virginia locations rain should start to move in generally west to east by the mid-afternoon. For the Shenandoah Valley rain showers hold off until the late afternoon. Showers will end from west to east in the early evening, before 9-10 pm. Rain will not be widespread but some gusty showers with a few high wind gusts as the front crosses. Rainfall will be generally less than 0.25″ for most with up to about 1/2″ for the Allegheny mountains.

Winds start to pick up after noon across the area Thursday afternoon. Winds in the 10-25mph range with occasional gusts up to 35mph at times. For elevations above 3,500′ gusts can top 45mph at times. Wind gusts will be the strongest as the front crosses after sunset.

Temperatures will drop quickly throughout the night behind the front as the wind subsides some by the overnight. As this cold front passes we will shift from southwesterly winds northwesterly winds. Still a little breezy especially at higher elevations during the overnight but calmer than the day.

As the rain quickly ends in the early evening, there will be snow showers across the Allegheny Mountains. We will see clouds clear up as the night progresses. Generally clear in the Valley with some clouds hanging around in West Virginia for the lunar eclipse at 2am. Since the moon, will be in the western sky, viewing the lunar eclipse will not be ideal. Better chance for clearing will be in the Valley.

FRIDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and a few snow showers early across the Allegheny mountains. Temperatures will be slow to move upward today as colder air filters in behind the cold front. Gusty winds for the morning and starting to let up by the mid to late afternoon. More clouds for our West Virginia locations with highs in the low 40s. More sunshine with highs into the mid 40s for the Valley. Windy for the day, especially across the Alleghenies. It will feel as if its in the 20s and 30s for the Allegheny Mountains. The Valley will struggle to feel above 40 degrees. Mostly clear skies for the evening and wind calming significantly. This will set us up for a cold night ahead with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Quite cold to start the weekend as temperatures will rise in the 30s early. Sun early and then increasing clouds throughout the day and staying chilly. Temperatures for the afternoon will again reach the low to mid 40s with a few areas bumping into the upper 40s but feeling a touch warmer than Friday as winds will be light. Cloud cover will stick around overnight which will help keep temperatures a little more elevated. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: As high pressure pulls away from the northeast, we’ll see flow more out of the south today, allowing temperatures to rise a bit but skies will stay mostly cloudy. A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. A milder afternoon, but again feeling cool. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Cloudy and cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

*We are watching another cold front that will bring more showers to the area. Stay tuned for timing, but the most likely scenario is showers arriving late Sunday into Sunday night. It’s possible there could be a few rain showers Monday morning, but not looking likely at this time.

MONDAY: Rain showers departing early in the morning at the latest. Cloudy to start the day with a few peaks of sun by the afternoon. Staying cool for the day with high temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Upslope snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains. Overnight lows back below freezing with lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: As cold air trickles in from northwest, it will be feeling quite chilly. High temperatures only rising into the upper 30s for West Virginia so cold. Highs in the low 40s for the Valley.

