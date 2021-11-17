ShenanArts prepares “A Christmas Story” for 2021 holiday season

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Community Theater ShenanArts planned to bring A Christmas Story to the Queen City in December of 2020, but the pandemic slowed things down. ShenanArts is just a few weeks away from the opening night of the 2021 production.

Director Anne Fitzgerald says all the classic scenes of A Christmas Story will be back.

“Ralphie in the bunny suit, Flick with the lamp post, you’ll shoot your eye out and the scene with the ‘Oh fudge’ All of it is going to be in there. You are going to laugh and hopefully walk away with your heart full of joy and ready to start the holiday season,” Fitzgerald said.

The holiday classic follows the memory of a boy named Ralphie Parker and his quest to get his “legendary official Red Ryder carbine-action, 200-shot, range model air rifle” as a Christmas present.

After putting the show on hold for more than a year, Fitzgerald says the community theater cannot be more excited to return to the stage.

“These kids are amazing. They are such talented actors, They are so enthusiastic. They have got great ideas. When we are working on blocking and scene work these kids have the best ideas and just come at it with such a great approach,” Fitzgerald explained.

Anne’s son Patrick is playing the role of Flick.

“Of course the one that gets his tongue stuck to the pole. I have been practicing and it is just amazing,” Patrick said.

ShenanArts production of A Christmas Story opens the first two weekends in December. To find tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.