SVEC replaces wooden transmission poles throughout the county with steel

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - If you were near Dayton on Tuesday, you may have noticed quite a few 100-foot bucket trucks up in the air.

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) is working to switch the electric cables from wooden transmission poles to more durable steel ones.

It’s the culmination of more than two years of work replacing about 120 poles throughout the county, primarily serving Clover Hill, Dayton, and parts of Linville.

“For these crews there’s a lot of pride in building this and years down the road they can drive by and point to it and say ‘I built that,’” SVEC Spokesperson Preston Knight said. “To look at something of this magnitude and say ‘I was part of that’ means a lot to them. So it should mean a lot, hopefully, to our members as well to give them a more reliable service and a more forward-thinking service, but internally it means a lot to the guys to get this done.”

SVEC teams were joined by other electric organizations in the Valley to complete the project.

“Everybody kind of pulled together. It kind of shows when you need somebody, we’re here for you and it’s not just on outages,” Knight said.

Knight said the new poles should last 70 to 80 years.

Work continues on Wednesday.

