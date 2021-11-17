Warm days with a big cool-down ahead

WEDNESDAY: Chilly to start this morning with a fair amount of cloud cover as a warm front lifts through the area. This warm front will allow temperatures to quickly rise into the 50s this morning, which will make for a very pleasant day. A sunny afternoon with a few passing clouds and noticeably warmer today. High temperatures this afternoon will reach into the mid 60s across West Virginia and into the upper 60s for the Valley. Low elevation spots across the Potomac Highlands (Petersburg and Moorefield areas) could easily hit 70/71° for the afternoon. A beautiful day to enjoy the outdoors.

A quick cool-down into the evening with temperatures dropping into the 50s after sunset. Overnight, partly cloudy and cool with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: A cool morning with temperatures quickly rising into the 50s. A good amount of sunshine for the day ahead of our next cold front in the afternoon. Another warm day. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds build in for the afternoon and turning rather breezy.

Rain showers will start around or just after noon for the Allegheny mountains. For the rest of our West Virginia locations rain should start to move in generally west to east by the mid-afternoon. For the Shenandoah Valley rain showers hold off until the late afternoon. Showers will end from west to east in the early evening, before 8-9pm. Rain will not be widespread but some gusty showers with a few high wind gusts as the front crosses. Rainfall will be generally less than 0.25″ for most with up to about 1/2″ for the Allegheny mountains.

Winds start to pick up after noon across the area Thursday afternoon. Winds in the 10-25mph range with occasional gusts up to 35mph at times. For elevations above 3,500′ gusts can top 45mph at times. Wind gusts will be the strongest as the front crosses after sunset.

Temperatures will drop quickly throughout the night behind the front and wind stays elevated as we clear out and cool down.

As the rain quickly ends in the early evening, there will be snow showers across the Allegheny mountains. Clearing overnight and temperatures drop rapidly behind the front. Gusty winds. Lows in the low 30s before sunrise.

FRIDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and a few snow showers early across the Allegheny mountains. Temperatures will be slow to move upward today as colder air filters in behind the cold front. Gusty winds for the morning and starting to let up by the mid to late afternoon. More clouds for our West Virginia locations with highs in the low 40s. More sunshine with highs into the mid 40s for the Valley. Windy for the day, especially across the Alleghenies, feeling quite chilly. Skies will clear out for the evening and overnight hours, allowing temperatures to drop quickly. A very cold night, winds calm with lows in the low to mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Quite cold to start the weekend as temperatures will rise in the 30s early. Sun early and then increasing clouds throughout the day and staying chilly. Temperatures for the afternoon will again reach the low to mid 40s with a few areas bumping into the upper 40s. Cloud cover will stick around overnight which will help keep temperatures a little more elevated. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: As high pressure pulls away from the northeast, we’ll see flow more out of the south today, allowing temperatures to rise a bit, but an increase in cloud cover will still make it feel cool at times. A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. A milder afternoon, but again feeling cool. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Cloudy and cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY: We are watching for the potential of our next system that could arrive into the area as early as late Sunday and early Monday. It is way too early for details and exact timing, but we’ll continue to provide updates throughout the week. This is the next potential for showers across the area. Generally cloudy early with perhaps a peek of sunshine or two late in the day. Chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight, a few clouds and very cold. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: As upper level energy drops through the region, we have the potential for a very cold day today. Starting the day slowly rising into the 30s and with more clouds than sun around, we will see temperatures staying in the mid to upper 30s today in our West Virginia locations. Elsewhere, highs will only reach the upper 30s to near 40.

