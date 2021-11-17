Advertisement

Waynesboro PD investigates pedestrian crash

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department says that on November 15, 2021, at approximately 4:35 p.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Jefferson Ave for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, the responding officers conducted a preliminary investigation into the crash. The preliminary investigation revealed 53-year-old Richard Lee Hale of Waynesboro was driving south in the 1000 block of Jefferson Ave in his 2014 Ford four-door when he stuck a pedestrian walking northbound in the same block, 51-year-old Valerie Weiss of Waynesboro.

Hale’s vehicle then reportedly struck a parked 2006 Honda Accord.

Weiss was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, which Waynesboro PD describes as being critical in nature.

This crash remains under investigation. There are no charges at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

