Waynesboro Public Schools releases statement on reported middle school fights

(FILE)
(FILE)(Source: WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Public Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell took to Facebook to address reports of fights happening at Kate Collins Middle School.

Cassell released the following statement:

Over the last few weeks, there have been incidents that occurred in the City of Waynesboro that have involved middle school students.

The school division is supporting the staff and students at Kate Collins to address the concerning behaviors that are occurring off-campus as well as on-campus.

The vast majority of our students are behaving appropriately. Unfortunately, some of the incidents have been blown out of proportion.

The rumors and speculation on social media sites have added to the disruption. The school division asks parents to contact building administration with any questions rather than reposting information that is largely inaccurate.

Students are safe at Kate Collins and the administration is working proactively to address behavioral concerns and communicate with parents so they can partner to improve the situation.

