Well-known Waynesboro vet dies after being hit by car

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The family of a well-known veterinarian says she died after being hit by a vehicle on the 1000 Block of Jefferson Avenue on Monday, Nov. 15.

Waynesboro Police report 51-year-old Valerie Weiss was walking in the neighborhood when she was struck by a vehicle driven by Richard Hale. Weiss was a vet at the Animal Hospital of Waynesboro.

Many in the community say she went above and beyond the duties of a vet.

“Valerie was unlike any vet I’d ever been to. She made it personal, and she genuinely cared about you and your animals,” said Kelli Baker, who has been taking her pets to the Animal Hospital of Waynesboro for years.

Baker says this loss will impact many people and pets in the community.

“She would sit on the floor with the dog and just love on the dog and really be so kind and loving to the owners of the pet, calling all hours of the night following up,” said Baker.

Baker says one of her dogs was seen frequently by Weiss, and she says her dedication and kindness was overwhelming.

“I had a dog that passed away when she was 17, and about five years before that, [the dog] came down with some pretty major problems, and she really researched and figured out what was going on,” Baker said.

She says Weiss wasn’t just a vet.

“She really loved the animals like they were her own,” Baker said.

Police say no charges have been filed.

