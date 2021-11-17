Advertisement

Well-known Waynesboro vet dies after being hit by car

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The family of a well-known veterinarian says she died after being hit by a vehicle on the 1000 Block of Jefferson Avenue on Monday, Nov. 15.

Waynesboro Police report 51-year-old Valerie Weiss was walking in the neighborhood when she was struck by a vehicle driven by Richard Hale. Weiss was a vet at the Animal Hospital of Waynesboro.

Many in the community say she went above and beyond the duties of a vet.

“Valerie was unlike any vet I’d ever been to. She made it personal, and she genuinely cared about you and your animals,” said Kelli Baker, who has been taking her pets to the Animal Hospital of Waynesboro for years.

Baker says this loss will impact many people and pets in the community.

“She would sit on the floor with the dog and just love on the dog and really be so kind and loving to the owners of the pet, calling all hours of the night following up,” said Baker.

Baker says one of her dogs was seen frequently by Weiss, and she says her dedication and kindness was overwhelming.

“I had a dog that passed away when she was 17, and about five years before that, [the dog] came down with some pretty major problems, and she really researched and figured out what was going on,” Baker said.

She says Weiss wasn’t just a vet.

“She really loved the animals like they were her own,” Baker said.

We will update this story as ways to help the family come about.

Police say no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This will be the longest lunar eclipse this century
The Moon puts on a show this week up in the sky
HPD says the suspect left with a small safe out of the rear of the building, and took off in a...
Harrisonburg Police investigating break-in at Mr. J’s Bagels
The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the...
98 students receive wrong dose of COVID vaccine at school clinic
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Khaleesi Cuthriell would have turned four on December 5, so community members are celebrating...
Augusta County community to honor missing child

Latest News

Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Cole Day
Pepsi-Cola Student Athlete of the Week: Cole Day
Evening Forecast 11-17-21
Evening Forecast 11-17-21
Well-known Waynesboro vet dies after being hit by car
Well-known Waynesboro vet dies after being hit by car
Local parents continue to reach out regarding reports of bullying at Waynesboro school
Local parents continue to reach out regarding reports of bullying at Waynesboro school
School bus hit by train in Rockingham County
School bus hit by train in Rockingham County