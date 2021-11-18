Chilly days ahead

THURSDAY: A milder morning with temperatures starting in the 50s for many. A few cooler spots will have temperatures in the 40s. Either way, temperatures will quickly rise this morning. A good amount of sunshine to start the day ahead of our next cold front. A warm afternoon as clouds build in and wind picks up. Very mild for the day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Cold front passes very late in the afternoon & early in the evening.

Rain showers will start around noon for the Allegheny Mountains. For the rest of our West Virginia locations rain should start to move in generally west to east by the mid-afternoon. For the Shenandoah Valley, rain showers will hold off until the mid to late afternoon. Showers will end from west to east in the early evening, between about 7-8pm pm. Rain will not be widespread but some gusty showers with a few high wind gusts as the front crosses. Rainfall will be generally less than 0.25″ for most with up to about 1/2″ for the Allegheny mountains.

Winds will also start to pick up after noon across the area. Winds in the 10-25mph range with occasional gusts up to 35mph at times. For elevations above 3,500′ gusts can top 45mph. Wind gusts will be the strongest as the front crosses after sunset.

Temperatures will drop quickly throughout the evening behind the front, and winds will shift pretty quickly from southwesterly to northwesterly. Though winds will be a bit less after the front crosses, we’ll still have a breeze across our highest ridges and the Alleghenies overnight.

There will also be snow showers across the Allegheny Mountains after the cold front crosses and cold air quickly rushes in. At the same time, skies will be clearing quickly once the actual front pushes beyond the Blue Ridge. Since we’ll see generally clear skies tonight, we’ll have an opportunity to see the lunar eclipse. Viewing the moon won’t be the most ideal since it will be in the western sky, but Valley locations will have the best chance with clearing skies.

FRIDAY: A cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and a few snow showers early across the Allegheny mountains. Temperatures will be slow to move upward today with the colder air behind the cold front. Gusty winds for the morning and starting to let up by the mid to late afternoon. More clouds for our West Virginia locations with highs in the low 40s. Mostly sunny for the Valley with highs into the mid 40s. Wind will be most noticeable across the Alleghenies, where it will feel like the 20s and 30s all day. Mostly clear skies for the evening and wind calming significantly. This will set us up for a cold night ahead with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Quite cold to start the weekend as temperatures will rise in the 30s early. Sun early and then increasing clouds throughout the day and staying chilly. Temperatures for the afternoon will again reach the low to mid 40s with a few areas bumping into the upper 50s but feeling a touch warmer than Friday as winds will be light. Cloud cover will stick around overnight which will help keep temperatures a little more elevated. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: As high pressure pulls away from the northeast, we’ll see flow more out of the south today, allowing temperatures to rise a bit but skies will stay generally cloudy. A chilly morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. A milder afternoon, but again feeling cool. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A rapidly developing cold front will form to our west as we go late into the day, and this will push into the area late into the overnight hours. For now, expecting at least a few showers as this front pushes through. We’ll continue to monitor this system as it evolves and provide updates as we get closer. Cloudy and cold overnight with showers and lows in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY: Rain showers departing early in the morning. Cloudy to start the day with a few peeks of sun by the afternoon. Staying cool for the day with high temperatures in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Upslope snow showers for the Allegheny Mountains, especially early. With more cold air moving in behind the cold front, lows tonight will be in the low to mid 20s. A very cold night.

TUESDAY: Colder air will be pushing into the region today, and this will make for a very chilly day. Cold for the morning with temperatures slowly climbing into the 30s. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon and quite chilly. Highs will only reach into the mid to upper 30s for West Virginia areas and near 40 for the Valley. Overnight, clear and very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Early sunshine and cold with temperatures in the 30s. For the afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds and chilly, but not as cold as yesterday. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.