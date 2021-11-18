Denton Family Foundation presents check to Our Community Place’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Denton Family Foundation presented a check of $32,200 to Our Community Place in Harrisonburg on Wednesday morning.

The foundation focuses on charitable efforts in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Every year, the foundation hosts a golf tournament to riase money to donate to local non-profit organizations. In October, golfers and local sponsors raised the money during an outing at Lakeview Golf Club to support Our Community Place, or OCP.

OCP’s mission to to build a safe, loving community of restoration and hope for all, especially for those facing homelessness and other adverse experiences.

“It’s nice to see folks turning out during the pandemic to still support our community agencies this way,” said Sam Nickels, the executive director of OCP.

Terri Denton, whose father started the foundation several years ago, was proud to present the check which was a record amount.

“I hope Our Community Place will get a better understanding in the community that they will be sought and seen,” Denton said. “They do such good work here. We have charities that are known by name and this one, maybe not quite as much, so I’m hoping this will help them to have more fundraising in the coming years.”

Our Community Place is located at 17 East Johnson Street in Harrisonburg.

