DIGITAL EXTRA: H.S. Football Three Games to Watch - Playoffs 2nd Round

By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The second round of the high school football playoffs kicks off Friday night.

WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck is joined by Cody Elliott, Sports Editor of the Daily News-Record, to preview three big games to watch Friday night.

Broadway at Liberty Christian - Region 3C Semifinal

Clarke County at Stuarts Draft - Region 2B Semifinal

Strasburg at Central - Region 2B Semifinal

To see the full schedule of first round playoff games, click here.

