EndZone Game of the Week Preview: Strasburg at Central

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Strasburg and Central will meet Friday night in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week.

The Shenandoah County and Bull Run District rivals are preparing to square off in the Region 2B semifinals of the VHSL Football Playoffs. No. 4 seed Strasburg defeated Buckingham County in the first round of the playoffs while Central, the top seed in Region 2B, opened postseason play with a victory over Madison County.

Kickoff between the Rams and Falcons is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday night at Central High School.

