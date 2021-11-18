Advertisement

Historic lunar eclipse overnight: Here’s what you need to know

The Moon during a lunar eclipse in 2000
The Moon during a lunar eclipse in 2000(NASA)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WHSV) - A historic event in the sky will occur in the wee hours of the morning on Friday. We will be witnessing an almost total lunar eclipse. This lunar eclipse will be the longest it almost 700 years, with the partial lunar eclipse lasting 3.5 hours! This event is once in a millennium, the next eclipse of this length will be in just over 550 years!

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, the Earth, and the Moon are aligned up in space. The light that the Moon shines on Earth is from the Sun. In this situation, the Earth gets in the way of the Sun, blocking sunlight to the moon. If this alignment is perfect, a lunar eclipse occurs. If the Earth is close enough to blocking some sunlight that the Moon receives, a partial lunar eclipse occurs.

How often does this happen?

Lunar eclipses are much more common than solar eclipses. On average, there is at least a partial lunar eclipse about three times a year. Lunar eclipses also can be seen by anyone, as long as it is dark out versus a solar eclipse which is very location dependent.

The Moon will be 97% covered at the peak of the eclipse
The Moon will be 97% covered at the peak of the eclipse(WHSV)

When is this going to happen?

The upcoming lunar eclipse will almost be a total one with 97% of the Moon being covered by the Earth. If you want to witness it, you’ll have to be up very late or wake up very early. The partial eclipse begins at 2:19 am with the peak of the eclipse occurring at 4:03 am. The partial eclipse will end at 5:47 am.

Where in the sky will I find the moon?

At the time of the partial eclipse, the Moon will be in the western sky. As the eclipse occurs, the Moon will turn a reddish color, much like the sky does during sunrise and sunset. Skies will be clear across the Valley but since the Moon will be in the western sky, the Moon will not have an ideal view. There will be more clouds to the west, across our West Virginia locations.

