HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 2 James Madison football team is preparing to host Towson during week 12 of the 2021 season.

JMU Football Opponent Report - Towson

2021 Record: 4-6 Overall (3-4 CAA)

Head Coach: Rob Ambrose (12th Season - 70-70 Overall)

Player to Watch: Jerry Howard Jr. (Running Back) - 770 rushing yards, 125 receiving yards, four total TDs in 2021

Last Meeting: JMU won, 27-10, during 2019 season

-Towson leads the CAA with 33 attempts on 4th down (60.6% conversion rate - 3rd in CAA)

-JMU has won 11 of 12 matchups between the two programs in CAA play

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.