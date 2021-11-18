Advertisement

More than 1 million COVID patients may not have regained sense of smell, study says

The study estimates between 700,000 and 1.6 million Americans who had the coronavirus either...
The study estimates between 700,000 and 1.6 million Americans who had the coronavirus either lost or had a change in their sense of smell.(NBC12)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers are studying what they’re calling an “emerging public health concern” connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JAMA Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery published new research on Thursday that focused on COVID patients who lost their sense of smell and taste after contracting the virus.

The study estimates between 700,000 and 1.6 million Americans who had the coronavirus either lost or had a change in their sense of smell.

For some, the change has lasted for more than six months.

Most recover their sense of smell eventually, but the study suggests some may never do so.

The study calls for more research into the long-term loss of a sense of smell.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County
Weiss was struck by a car on the 1000 block of Jefferson Ave.
Well-known Waynesboro vet dies after being hit by car
This will be the longest lunar eclipse this century
The Moon puts on a show this week up in the sky
Waynesboro PD investigates pedestrian crash
File image: WHSV
Deadly fire ruled homicide, reward offered for information

Latest News

FILE - In this July 20, 2017, file photo, Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue, walks the...
Detective: ‘Tiger King’ star won’t talk about missing spouse
Defendant Travis McMichael faces cross-examination in the Ahmaud Arbery killing trial.
Arbery death trial: Cross-examining defendant
The Moon during a lunar eclipse in 2000
Historic lunar eclipse overnight: Here’s what you need to know
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about plans to pass President...
Divided House debates Democrats’ expansive social, climate bill
This is a CVS Pharmacy sign is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. CVS Health...
CVS Health lays out plan to close hundreds of stores in next 3 years