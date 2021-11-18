Pilgrim’s announces recipients of Hometown Strong funding in Broadway

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Pilgrim’s has provided an update on how its Hometown Strong funds are being invested in Broadway to support the community’s future.

In September 2020, Pilgrim’s announced a $350,000 investment in the community, including projects to improve local parks and recreational spaces, create an outdoor classroom for Plains District Elementary School, provide grants to multiple local schools and support the Timberville Fire Department.

Pilgrim’s Broadway has fully allocated the remaining Hometown Strong funding to the following projects:

The Town of Broadway received $70,000 to paint the community’s water tower in accordance with the town’s coding requirements.

The Broadway Emergency Squad received $8,000 toward the purchase of a new ambulance to better serve the squad’s coverage area of 215 miles.

The Broadway Little League chapter received $2,000 to provide hundreds of youth athletes with sports equipment in addition to an investment in batting cages and team sponsorships.

“The addition of these projects strengthens the overall impact of Pilgrim’s Hometown Strong initiative on the greater Broadway community,” said Graham Nesselrodt, Pilgrim’s Broadway Complex Manager. “By investing in these key areas, we’re reinforcing valuable resources in our community to the benefit of everyone.”

“The funding we received from Pilgrim’s Hometown Project came at a perfect time, with many local small businesses still reeling from the impacts of Covid-19 and our sponsorship numbers lower than usual,” said Parker Neal, President of the Broadway Community Little League. “We were able to upgrade our equipment and resources to assist in the growth and development of approximately 400 baseball and softball players here in the Broadway area as well as help provide coaches with better tools that are needed to properly instruct their teams.”

