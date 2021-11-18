Refunds, rate reductions for Dominion Energy Customers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy customers are in for a refund and rate reduction.

The State Corporation Commission approved a settlement after a financial review showed Dominion made more than a fair profit.

The settlement includes $330 million in refunds and a rate reduction of $50 million.

For the average customer, that comes out to about $67 in refunds over the next two years, and the reduction saves about 90 cents a month.

