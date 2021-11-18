Advertisement

Rep. Spanberger touts veteran-specific benefits of spending bills at virtual town hall

By Max Marcilla
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rep. Abigail Spanberger held a virtual telephone town hall on Wednesday night to help veterans with issues they may be facing.

Virginia’s 7th District Democrat used the time to share what Congress has done, and is trying to do, to help out.

From mental health services to housing help, the congresswoman said her staff -- and Capitol Hill -- has to listen to veteran constituents when they craft legislation.

While answering questions from veterans within Virginia’s 7th District, Spanberger said much of the notable legislation passed has addressed veteran concerns.

She cited the infrastructure bill, which she says can help address inflation. That was a concern one veteran brought up.

She also said the looming vote on the proposed $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill is crucial for the veteran community. Spanberger said it would set aside $5 billion to help veterans, including capital investments for the Department of Veteran’s Affairs, and it would give money to create veteran-centric programs within the VA.

“It also puts aside more than about $150 million to deal with the backlog,” she said. “And so for those who have been in touch with our office, I have heard your stories about the backlog as it relates to the processing of veterans’ records.”

Spanberger also said that bill would allocate money to the Inspector General, who will be tasked with overseeing how those dollars are spent, making sure they do go to assisting veterans.

