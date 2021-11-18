Advertisement

VFBF: Average price of Thanksgiving meal in Virginia is $63.66

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - A new survey from the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation says the average cost to feed 10 adults this Thanksgiving is $63.66.

This year’s statewide average is a $3.33 higher than 2020, which VFBF says isn’t surprising: the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in October that the cost of all food is up more than 5% from a year ago.

According to the survey, Ruckersville has the highest average cost for a Thanksgiving meal at $81.80. Rockbridge County has the lowest average cost at $45.29.

“While supply chain and workforce issues are plaguing all sectors of the economy, traditional Thanksgiving dinner ingredients are still readily available at grocery stores across Virginia,” VFBF Commodity Specialist Elijah Griles said.

VFBF’s survey of common grocery items included turkey, ham, stuffing, rolls, pumpkin pie, two types of potatoes, and other vegetables. Prices were reported by volunteer shoppers, and didn’t include promotional sales or coupons.

This is the 18th year Virginia Farm Bureau has conducted the survey, which is based on an annual survey organized by American Farm Bureau Federation. Volunteer shoppers checked prices online and in person at 33 grocery stores across the commonwealth. Farm Bureau found the average cost of a 16-pound turkey was $25.17, or about $1.57 per pound.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County
Weiss was struck by a car on the 1000 block of Jefferson Ave.
Well-known Waynesboro vet dies after being hit by car
This will be the longest lunar eclipse this century
The Moon puts on a show this week up in the sky
Waynesboro PD investigates pedestrian crash
File image: WHSV
Deadly fire ruled homicide, reward offered for information

Latest News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,895 Thursday
VSP investigating two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
According to the Montgomery County circuit court clerk’s office, a jury trial has been set for...
Jury trial scheduled in Tinder-related Blacksburg murder involving former VT football player
Birthday and anniversaries
Birthday and anniversaries