VFBF: Average price of Thanksgiving meal in Virginia is $63.66

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - A new survey from the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation says the average cost to feed 10 adults this Thanksgiving is $63.66.

This year’s statewide average is a $3.33 higher than 2020, which VFBF says isn’t surprising: the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported in October that the cost of all food is up more than 5% from a year ago.

According to the survey, Ruckersville has the highest average cost for a Thanksgiving meal at $81.80. Rockbridge County has the lowest average cost at $45.29.

“While supply chain and workforce issues are plaguing all sectors of the economy, traditional Thanksgiving dinner ingredients are still readily available at grocery stores across Virginia,” VFBF Commodity Specialist Elijah Griles said.

VFBF’s survey of common grocery items included turkey, ham, stuffing, rolls, pumpkin pie, two types of potatoes, and other vegetables. Prices were reported by volunteer shoppers, and didn’t include promotional sales or coupons.

This is the 18th year Virginia Farm Bureau has conducted the survey, which is based on an annual survey organized by American Farm Bureau Federation. Volunteer shoppers checked prices online and in person at 33 grocery stores across the commonwealth. Farm Bureau found the average cost of a 16-pound turkey was $25.17, or about $1.57 per pound.

