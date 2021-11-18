Advertisement

VSP investigating two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County

VSP investigating two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
VSP investigating two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that happened Thursday morning on Island Ford Rd. near Thunderbird Cafe.

A passenger car and a pickup truck were involved. One driver was flown to UVA to be treated for injuries. The extent of those injuries is unknown.

The pickup was reportedly on fire at one point, but there was no damage to the surrounding areas or property.

All north and south lanes on Island Ford Rd. are closed, but should be reopening shortly.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County
Weiss was struck by a car on the 1000 block of Jefferson Ave.
Well-known Waynesboro vet dies after being hit by car
This will be the longest lunar eclipse this century
The Moon puts on a show this week up in the sky
Waynesboro PD investigates pedestrian crash
File image: WHSV
Deadly fire ruled homicide, reward offered for information

Latest News

According to the Montgomery County circuit court clerk’s office, a jury trial has been set for...
Jury trial scheduled in Tinder-related Blacksburg murder involving former VT football player
Birthday and anniversaries
Birthday and anniversaries
Dayside Weather Forecast 11/18/2021
Dayside Weather Forecast 11/18/2021
Overnight Forecast 11-17-21
Overnight Forecast 11-17-21