The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission seeks opinions regarding BRITE Bus service

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission (CSPDC), the administrator for the BRITE Bus, is seeking opinions regarding public transportation in Augusta County and the Cities of Staunton and Waynesboro.

The survey will help the CSPDC learn what public transportation priorities are most important for area residents.

The survey is accessible through the following links. Surveys are available in English and in Spanish.

English: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BRITE_Bus

Spanish: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BRITE_Bus_Spanish

For those without computer access, paper copies of the survey have been placed at several locations around the region. The locations include the following buildings:

  • Staunton City Hall - 116 West Beverly St., Staunton, VA
  • Charles T. Yancey Municipal Building - 503 W. Main St., Waynesboro, VA
  • Augusta County Government Center - 18 Government Center Ln., Verona, VA
  • Augusta County Library (Fishersville Main Library) - 1759 Jefferson Hwy, Fishersville, VA
  • Augusta County Library (Churchville Branch) - 3714 Churchville Ave., Churchville, VA
  • Augusta County Library (Stuarts Draft Library Station) - 2857 Stuarts Draft Hwy, #107 Stuarts Draft, VA
  • Waynesboro Public Library (Churchville Branch) - Waynesboro, VA
  • Staunton Public Library - 1 Churchville Ave., Staunton, VA
  • Valley Program for Aging Services - 325 Pine Ave., Waynesboro, VA

Surveys need to be completed by December 15, 2021. In addition to the public opinion survey, a rider survey is also being conducted aboard the buses.

These surveys are part of the data collection effort for a Transit Development Plan (TDP) that is currently underway for CSPDC. The purpose of the TDP is to develop a ten-year plan to maintain and improve public transportation services in the region.

For more information, contact Devon Thompson at the CSPDC (540) 885-5174 or via email devon@cspdc.org.

