JMU falls to Liberty in overtime

The James Madison women's basketball team suffered a road loss to Liberty Thursday night.
The James Madison women’s basketball team suffered a road loss to Liberty Thursday night.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison women’s basketball team suffered a road loss to Liberty Thursday night.

The Dukes fell to the Flames, 66-61, in overtime. JMU shot just 30% from the field and went only 5-of-25 from three-point territory. The Dukes forced overtime on a three-pointer by Maddie Green with 9.0 seconds remaining in regulation but Liberty outscored JMU, 17-12, in the extra period.

Kiki Jefferson led JMU in scoring with 21 points while former Spotswood High School star Stephanie Ouderkirk poured in 12 points for the Dukes. Jamia Hazell scored 13 points for JMU.

James Madison falls to 1-2 overall. The Dukes are scheduled to host Hampton for a 2 p.m. start Sunday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

