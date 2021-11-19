RCPS reviewing train crash, continuing to deal with bus driver shortages

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Public Schools Transportation Department is reviewing the details of the train and bus crash that sent four students to the hospital Wednesday.

The crash took place at the intersection of Island Ford Road and Route 340. The driver of the bus, 70-year old James Kite, was cited by State Police for failure to obey a traffic control device/railroad crossing sign.

The school division’s transportation department says Kite was following railroad safety protocol when he crossed the tracks.

RCPS bus drivers are trained to stop, cut their four-way flashers on, open windows and doors and check to make sure the tracks are clear before crossing.

The tracks were clear when Kite crossed, but while he was trying to turn onto Route 340, traffic prevented him from doing so and led to the back of the bus being hit.

“There’s a very narrow landing area on the other side of the tracks between the railroad tracks and Route 340, so he was positioned in that area trying to cross Route 340 with traffic coming in both directions, unfortunately the bus wasn’t pulled up quite far enough and the train hit the back of the bus,” said Jeremy Mason, Director of Transportation for RCPS.

The intersection has been the site of 13 crashes in the past five years, and the transportation department is exploring ways to make the bus route safer.

“We’ve looked at the opportunity instead of crossing Route 340 making a right hand turn on 340 and changing the route in that direction hopefully allowing us to get out onto 340 a little bit quicker instead of trying to cross the intersection,” said Mason.

Mason has been driving the bus route in the days following the crash while the incident is reviewed, and he isn’t the only one filling in as a bus driver for RCPS.

Masons says county schools are currently short 20 drivers which is causing constant changes to routes.

The county has a limited number of substitute drivers available, leaving multiple principles and teachers with bus licenses to fill in as temporary drivers.

In addition, RCPS often has to combine bus routes or have drivers take on two routes, which can cause big delays for students’ rides home.

RCPS says individual schools will continue to be in contact with parents about ongoing route changes.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.