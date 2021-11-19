Advertisement

View the dwarf planet Ceres this week!

The dwarf planet, Ceres
The dwarf planet, Ceres(NASA)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WHSV) - Heading into the last full week of November, Ceres will be viewable with binoculars or a telescope, while Jupiter’s moons create interesting shadows on Jupiter.

Losing Daylight

DateSunriseSunsetTotal Daylight
Monday, November 22nd7:04 am4:58 pm9 hours, 54 minutes
Sunday, November 28th7:11 am4:55 pm9 hours, 44 minutes

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

DateVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Monday, November 22nd, 5:55 pm6 min33°above Wabove NNE
Wednesday, November 24th, 5:59 pm4 min17°above WNWabove NNE

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon PhaseDate and Time
Third Quarter MoonFriday, November 27th, 7:27 am
New MoonSaturday, December 4th, 2:43 am
First Quarter MoonFriday, December 10th, 8:35 pm
Full MoonSaturday, December 18th, 11:35 pm

Next Full Moon

The next full moon will be Saturday, December 18th, at 11:35 pm and is known as the Cold Moon due to cold temperatures, pretty self explanatory. Another name for the December full moon is the Long Night’s Moon since it stays dark the longest this month. What’s interesting about December’s full moon is the trajectory. The moon’s height is opposite of the sun’s height which means in December, a lower angled sun creates a higher angle moon. This means the moon will be higher in the sky.

Other Interesting Events

On Tuesday, November 23rd, two of Jupiter moons will create shadows on Jupiter as they orbit past it. You will need a telescope to view this process. At 6:15 pm, the moon Ganymede will begin its cross. By 7 pm, the moon Callisto will join the party. Both shadows will be viewable for 2.5 hours, as Ganymede completes its cross at 9:30 pm. Callisto will complete its crossing at 10:45 pm.

On Friday, November 26th, the Andromeda Galaxy can be viewed by the naked eye as during this time of year, the galaxy is positioned higher in the sky. Skies will be dark enough at this point which is key in seeing this galaxy. Look to the southeast for a faint smudge about one and a half your fist’s diameter to the left of the star Alpheratz. With binoculars, you will be able to view the galaxy very well.

On Saturday, November 27th, the dwarf planet Ceres will be at opposition, the closest point to the Earth. Ceres is a dwarf planet located near the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Ceres is actually an asteroid but it is large enough to be distinguished from other asteroids and has its own motion around the Sun. This dwarf planet is the largest asteroid and the first discovered one. Ceres will start out in the eastern sky as it climbs above the horizon. The best time to view Ceres will be at midnight over the southern sky.

On Sunday, November 28th, another one of Jupiter’s moons will create a shadow. The moon Io will be passing by along with the Great Red Spot. This will start at around 6:20 pm and last about 2 hours. You’ll to view this in a telescope.

