W. Va. State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Moorefield

HARDY COUNTY, W. Va. (WHSV) - An officer was involved in a shooting on Thursday afternoon, according to the Moorefield Police Department.

Around 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 18, police say Cpl. Tyler Robinette and Lt. Melody Burrows responded to a report of a wanted subject at a residence on Clay Street in Moorefield. Officers saw the suspect at the resident and attempted to take the suspect in custody.

Moorefield police say a struggle ensued between Robinette and the suspect, at which time the suspect produced a handgun. A shot was fired by the suspect, striking Robinette in the arm.

Robinette continued to struggle with the suspect, who was still in possession of the handgun, leading Burrows to fire a single shot which struck the suspect in the abdomen, according to police.

The suspect was taken into custody, then transported to Grant Memorial Hospital, along with Robinette.

This incident is currently under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

