Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises over $208,000 in Greater Augusta and Harrisonburg

Walk to End Alzheimer's in Staunton at Gypsy Hill Park.
Walk to End Alzheimer's in Staunton at Gypsy Hill Park.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Close to 1,000 residents of the Shenandoah Valley participated in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Greater Augusta at Gypsy Hill park on Oct. 9 and the Walk in Harrisonburg on Saturday, October 16 at James Madison University’s U-Park, according to an Alzheimer’s Association press release.

“We were excited to be back in person at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s this year, keeping the health and safety of our participants, staff and volunteers as top priorities,” said Jeanne Snyder, Community Executive for the Central and Western Virginia Chapter. “Participants in the two Walks have raised more than $$208,330 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association and we know the total will go up because fundraising continues until December 31.”

The Dream Weavers team, led by Jen Weaver who lost her mother to Alzheimer’s, was the top team in Greater Augusta, raising over $11,000.  The Sigma Kappa Delta Rho chapter at JMU kept its number one position, raising $40,024 this year.

The Alzheimer’s Association says more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Virginia alone, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease.

