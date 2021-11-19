Waynesboro vet remembered as caring and gentle

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - People in Waynesboro are remembering a veterinarian who died after being hit by a car earlier this week. She leaves behind a legacy of caring and love.

“I don’t think there was ever anybody who cared like she did,” Waynesboro pet owner Kelli Baker said.

Dr. Valerie Weiss was Baker’s go-to vet for almost 15 years. Baker says Weiss was the kind of vet who really knew your dogs, and always got down on the floor with them.

“It’s just really heartbreaking for all of us who knew her because she really was that nice lady,” Baker said.

Weiss worked at the Animal Hospital of Waynesboro for 18 years.

Waynesboro dog owner Heather Campbell says Weiss went above and beyond to help her animal aggressive dog Mea.

“It got to the point where Dr. Weiss would actually come to my home and do her checkups with Mea there,” Campbell said.

And, when Mea was diagnosed with cancer Weiss wasn’t just there for Mea, she was there for Campbell too.

“Dr. Weiss walked me through that for the next two weeks until it was time to make that decision,” Campbell said.

The owner of the Animal Hospital of Waynesboro says Weiss was a gentle soul, caring, patient, and giving. Other coworkers saw Weiss as an example of how to live with a contagious spirit who saw the good in everyone around her.

“There’s just not a lot of people like her around,” Baker said.

It’s a sentiment Weiss’ family echoes. Cheryl Moffett says her sister loved the outdoors, was passionate about learning when it came to veterinary medicine, nature, gardening, even stained glass. And, she describes her as the most devoted and caring mother to her two sons Joseph and William, even overcoming a fear of roller coasters for her boys.

Even in death Weiss’ final act is a caring one - she is an organ donor.

Waynesboro police say the accident is still under investigation.

Statement shared by Valerie Weiss’ sister Cheryl Moffett:

“Valerie was my younger sister, almost exactly 2 years younger. We were lucky to spend many of our summers camping and traveling around the United States with our parents. Our family hiked the Grand Canyon when Valerie and I were in high school. Valerie loved spending time outdoors, especially hiking in the mountains. She also loved attending Nature Camp as a camper and later a counselor. She was passionate about learning, always challenging herself to learn more about veterinary medicine, nature, gardening, and even stained glass. The two most important people in the world were her sons, Joseph and William. She was the most devoted, caring mother I know. She loved spending time with her boys, whether it was in her backyard around their fire pit, at their many school activities, at an amusement park (she overcame her fear of roller coasters for her boys), or having the boys friends at their home. She loved every minute of her time with Joseph and William, and she was so proud of both her boys.”

Statements shared by Valerie Weiss’ coworkers at the Animal Hospital of Waynesboro:

Dr. Greg Lorenz (Owner): “Dr. Valerie Weiss was a beloved member of our hospital. Valerie was an example of what we strive to be. She was a gentle soul who was caring and patient and giving. She radiated a sense of calm and peace that we all relied on during our day. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a love of learning. She truly cared for her coworkers, her clients and the pets that were lucky to have met her. Her loss leaves a hole in all our hearts. I can’t find the words to describe it. She will be greatly missed.”

Dr. Michelle Weeks: “Valerie possessed a gentle soul, a calming presence, a rare kindness of spirit, and unlimited patience. She saw the silver lining in any situation and the good in everyone around her.”

Connie Day: “Dr. Weiss was such a wonderful, sweet, gentle person. She will be greatly missed by her AHW Family and Clients. Her clients and patients loved how she would get on the floor to do their exams and play and love on them. She loved all things, she loved her boys so very much and was very proud of all they did. They were her world! My thoughts and prayers are with her boys and family through this difficult time.”

Sherri Lowry: “Dr.Weiss set such an example on how people should live. Her love of the outdoors, job, animals and the special bond she had with her children was astounding . Her spirit was so contagious. Her good morning smile was genuine. She is going to be missed by so many. I would tell her all the time “Thank You For Being You.”

