Advertisement

12 to stand trial for Kardashian West jewel heist in Paris

FILE - Kim Kardashian arrives to the Serena Williams fashion show during Fashion Week in New...
FILE - Kim Kardashian arrives to the Serena Williams fashion show during Fashion Week in New York, Sept. 10, 2019.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 12:39 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — Twelve people will stand trial in Paris over a $10 million jewelry heist targeting Kim Kardashian West in 2016, authorities said Friday.

The reality TV star said she was tied up at gunpoint and locked in a bathroom after armed robbers forced their way into her rented Paris apartment during fashion week.

After five years of investigation, investigating judges have ordered the case sent to trial, a judicial official said Friday. The 12 suspects face a range of charges related to the theft. No trial date has been set, and the official would not provide further details.

A representative for Kardashian West declined comment.

Several suspects have been released from jail pending trial for health reasons, including 68-year-old Yunice Abbas, one of the five men accused of carrying out the heist itself, who published a book about it last year.

The alleged mastermind, Aomar Ait Khedache, wrote Kardashian West an apology letter from his prison cell, saying he regrets his actions and realizes the psychological damage he caused.

At the time, a spokeswoman for Kardashian West said she was badly shaken but physically unharmed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County
W. Va. State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Moorefield
I-81 crash in Shenandoah County causes delays
I-81 crash in Rockingham County now clear
43-year-old Melvin Berry Jr. of Waynesboro has been charged with one count of breaking and...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office names accomplice in commercial burglaries
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial

Latest News

JMU men's basketball defeats George Mason, 67-64
JMU men's basketball defeats George Mason, 67-64
11.19.21 (EZ PKG)
11.19.21 (EZ PKG)
Evening Forecast 11-19-21
Evening Forecast 11-19-21
Shop Local Campaign kicks off for some Harrisonburg, Rockingham County businesses
Shop Local Campaign kicks off for some Harrisonburg, Rockingham County businesses