Advertisement

City of Harrisonburg investigates incident at Burgess Road shopping center

(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg received calls from people Friday night and Saturday who were concerned about an individual carrying an assault rifle-style weapon in the parking lot of the Burgess Road shopping center.

City spokesperson, Mike Parks, told WHSV that in both instances, the city responded, spoke to the person and investigated the incident.

Parks said they determined the individual had not broken any laws and that the situation did not rise to the type of incident that would require Harrisonburg Police or the public to take any action.

The city is continuing to monitor the situation, but said at this time, the person has acted within their rights from what HPD has reviewed.

Parks said if anyone has any concerns related to their safety, they should call 9-1-1, and they appreciated the community doing so in this instance.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County
W. Va. State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Moorefield
I-81 crash in Shenandoah County causes delays
I-81 crash in Rockingham County now clear
43-year-old Melvin Berry Jr. of Waynesboro has been charged with one count of breaking and...
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office names accomplice in commercial burglaries
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial

Latest News

Wednesday's forecast looks dry up and down the East coast!
Thanksgiving Travel Outlook
JMU men's basketball defeats George Mason, 67-64
JMU men's basketball defeats George Mason, 67-64
11.19.21 (EZ PKG)
11.19.21 (EZ PKG)
Evening Forecast 11-19-21
Evening Forecast 11-19-21