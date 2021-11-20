City of Harrisonburg investigates incident at Burgess Road shopping center

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg received calls from people Friday night and Saturday who were concerned about an individual carrying an assault rifle-style weapon in the parking lot of the Burgess Road shopping center.

City spokesperson, Mike Parks, told WHSV that in both instances, the city responded, spoke to the person and investigated the incident.

Parks said they determined the individual had not broken any laws and that the situation did not rise to the type of incident that would require Harrisonburg Police or the public to take any action.

The city is continuing to monitor the situation, but said at this time, the person has acted within their rights from what HPD has reviewed.

Parks said if anyone has any concerns related to their safety, they should call 9-1-1, and they appreciated the community doing so in this instance.

