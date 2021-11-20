Gameday Coverage: No. 2 James Madison cruises past Towson in regular-season finale

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 2 James Madison football team defeated Towson, 56-10, Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium.

Cole Johnson tied his own JMU record with six touchdown passes, five of them coming in the first half. Johnson set a new JMU record with 32 passing touchdowns this season. He finished the game 21-of-25 passing for 363 yards. Antwane Wells Jr. hauled in nine receptions for 107 yards and three TDs while Kris Thornton had five receptions for 116 yards and TD. The Dukes were limited to just 58 rushing yards on 27 carries.

Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, MJ Hampton, and Kelvin Azanama each had eight tackles to led the way for JMU on defense. Tucker-Dorsey added an interception in the first quarter.

James Madison finishes the regular season with a 10-1 overall record and 7-1 mark in CAA play. The Dukes claim a share of the conference title with Villanova, but the Wildcats earn the CAA’s automatic bid for the FCS Playoffs due to a head-to-head win over JMU.

The Dukes will learn their playoff seeding Sunday afternoon during the FCS Selection Show, which airs at 12:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

