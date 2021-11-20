Morse’s three-pointer lifts JMU to win over George Mason
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team defeated George Mason, 67-64, Friday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Vado Morse overcame a cold-shooting night to make the game-winning three-pointer for JMU with 29.7 seconds remaining. Morse knocked down the go-ahead bucket just moments after George Mason’s Malik Henry gave the Patriots a one-point lead on a two-handed dunk. Morse and Takal Molson made key free throws in the final seconds to secure the victory for JMU.
Morse finished the night shooting just 3-of-13 from the field but came up big in the most crucial moment of the game. Molson led the Dukes in scoring with 19 points.
James Madison improves to 4-0 overall. The Dukes will travel to Naples, Florida to compete in the Naples Invitational next week. JMU is scheduled to play Kent State at 12 p.m. next Monday (11/22).
