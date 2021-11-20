Shop Local Campaign kicks off for some Harrisonburg, Rockingham County businesses

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you have not already, it’s about time to start your holiday shopping.

With the help of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, about 60 businesses are participating in its Shop Local Campaign now through Dec. 14.

Until then, the Chamber will be highlighting the participating businesses on its social media platforms, sharing their holiday goods, as well as deals and discounts. There is also an incentive if you are supporting local.

For every $25 spent at a participating business, you will have the chance to enter to win gift baskets, which include local products and gift certificates. Sara Wittig, the Chamber’s Senior Director of Events & Sponsorships, said you will be able to fill out your entry at checkout.

She said the list of participating businesses has grown extensively this year, adding businesses from all over Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

“We do have a lot of new stuff,” Wittig said. “We have people from Broadway to Elkton to Bridgewater... Places we haven’t normally had companies participate with this [campaign] are coming out and saying we want to be a part of this.”

There is no limit on the number of times an individual can enter, but they can only enter one time per transaction.

It also helps people discover businesses where they live, said Carlie Floyd, the Chamber’s Manager of Membership Engagement & Programs.

“A lot of people don’t really know what businesses are in the community,” Floyd said. “So us putting their names out there, people can see there’s much more the community has to give with these businesses.”

Floyd said businesses can still join the campaign if they wish.

The Shop Local Campaign ends Dec. 14 and the winter of the gift baskets will be announced Dec. 16.

For more information on which businesses are participating, click here.

