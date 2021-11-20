Advertisement

Shop Local Campaign kicks off for some Harrisonburg, Rockingham County businesses

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce Shop Local Campaign is happening now through...
The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce Shop Local Campaign is happening now through Dec. 14.(WHSV)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you have not already, it’s about time to start your holiday shopping.

With the help of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, about 60 businesses are participating in its Shop Local Campaign now through Dec. 14.

Until then, the Chamber will be highlighting the participating businesses on its social media platforms, sharing their holiday goods, as well as deals and discounts. There is also an incentive if you are supporting local.

For every $25 spent at a participating business, you will have the chance to enter to win gift baskets, which include local products and gift certificates. Sara Wittig, the Chamber’s Senior Director of Events & Sponsorships, said you will be able to fill out your entry at checkout.

She said the list of participating businesses has grown extensively this year, adding businesses from all over Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

“We do have a lot of new stuff,” Wittig said. “We have people from Broadway to Elkton to Bridgewater... Places we haven’t normally had companies participate with this [campaign] are coming out and saying we want to be a part of this.”

There is no limit on the number of times an individual can enter, but they can only enter one time per transaction.

It also helps people discover businesses where they live, said Carlie Floyd, the Chamber’s Manager of Membership Engagement & Programs.

“A lot of people don’t really know what businesses are in the community,” Floyd said. “So us putting their names out there, people can see there’s much more the community has to give with these businesses.”

Floyd said businesses can still join the campaign if they wish.

The Shop Local Campaign ends Dec. 14 and the winter of the gift baskets will be announced Dec. 16.

For more information on which businesses are participating, click here.

When shopping for the upcoming holidays make sure to Shop Local! Here is a list of participating businesses in this...

Posted by Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce on Friday, November 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four children on the bus suffered minor injuries in the crash and were transported to Sentara...
Bus driver charged after train crashes into school bus in Rockingham County
VSP investigating two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
VSP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County
Police say after Manzanares was hit, Álvarez Contreras got out of her car and approached the...
Police: Virginia woman kept hit-and-run victim from calling
Weiss was struck by a car on the 1000 block of Jefferson Ave.
Well-known Waynesboro vet dies after being hit by car
The Moon during a lunar eclipse in 2000
Historic lunar eclipse overnight: Here’s what you need to know

Latest News

Evening Forecast 11-19-21
Evening Forecast 11-19-21
Virginia ABC sees shortages on certain products.
Virginia ABC sees shortage of imported liquors ahead of holidays
Fort Defiance High School is just one of the schools involved in this project. (WHSV)
Valley students work to provide meals to over 400 families
Fentanyl, which is often disguised as another drug, is often the reason drug use is fatal. (WHSV)
Drug overdose deaths on the rise nationally and in the Valley