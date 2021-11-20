Staying cool with limited rain

SATURDAY: For the evening, temperatures remain cold as they drop into the 30s. Mostly cloudy for the Valley with complete cloudiness across West Virginia. This will elevate temperatures overnight to an extent. Still a cold night with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY: Ahead of our next system, winds shift out of the south allowing temperatures to rise a bit, but skies will stay generally cloudy so feeling cool. Cold in the morning with temperatures in the 30s. Feeling cool with the clouds into the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s. We may see an isolated shower across the Alleghenies after 4 pm, but overall a cloudy day.

Winds start to increase slightly for the evening but staying sustained in the 5-10 mph range. Another cold front starts to move in for the evening but don’t expect much rain. A few spotty to scattered showers into the evening and overnight. Not everyone will see rain. and anyone that does pick up on rain, well it won’t be much. Less than 1/10″ for most. Cloudy and cool overnight with showers and lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Snow showers begin across the Alleghenies very late in the overnight.

MONDAY: Rain showers departing before sunrise however snow showers will continue for the day for the Alleghenies with everywhere else drying out. Cloudy to start the day with temperatures in the low 40s. A few peeks of sun by the afternoon- but mostly cloudy for the day. We’ll have gusty winds out of the northwest with winds gusting to 25-30 mph. With the gusty winds, it will be feeling quite cold. Not much temperature change as highs only reach the mid to upper 40s. Struggling to feel above 40 degrees during the day.

Partly cloudy for the evening and staying breezy. Feeling cold with temperatures eventually slipping into the 30s. We will have some decrease in cloud cover across the Valley with partly cloudy skies. More clouds in West Virginia with a few upslope snow showers for the Alleghenies. Not a significant snow event whatsoever with only up to an inch of snow expected for the Alleghenies. The breezy weather will make it feel very cold as overnight lows will be in the low to mid 20s.

TUESDAY: Colder air will be pushing into the region today, and this will make for a very chilly day. Only a few upslope snow showers in the morning for the Allegheny Mountains. A mix of sun and clouds during the day. Feeling cold with wind chills in the 20s and 30s throughout the day. Winds will increase for the start of the day with wind gusts up to 30 mph, up to 40 mph in the Alleghenies. High temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s. Wind subsides Tuesday evening, as skies turn mostly clear. Very cold overnight with temperatures dropping into the upper teens to low 20s!

WEDNESDAY: A very cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s. Plenty of sunshine for the day with only a few passing clouds. Still cool with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Travel weather will be just fine as no precipitation will be around our portion of the US. More clouds building in Wednesday night. Partly cloudy and cold with overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

THANKSGIVING: A cold start to Thanksgiving, you’ll want to bundle up at least early in the morning as temperatures will be in the 30s. Overall, a really nice Thanksgiving day as temperatures by the afternoon turn pleasant with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day. Chilly for Thanksgiving evening with low temperatures ultimately in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Black Friday starts off chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. You’ll need a jacket for early morning shopping but not the full on winter coat. A mix of sun and clouds for the day with another cold front approaching. This will look to bring a few showers, nothing major. Stay tuned. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

