Thanksgiving Travel Outlook

By WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The weather is looking very favorable for traveling around Thanksgiving. Here’s what you can expect.

One of the busiest travel days of the year is next Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving.

WEDNESDAY: Cool but pleasant across the Eastern Seaboard. Temperatures will remain in the 40s across the Allegheny Mountains, Maryland and the Delmarva peninsula. Pleasant for much of the Virginias and Carolinas along with the Ohio Valley with highs in the 50s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for the Mid-Atlantic, Carolinas, and Ohio Valley.

Cool across the Eastern Great Lakes with high temperatures in the 40s under partly cloudy skies. For eastern Pennsylvania, and New York along with the I-95 corridor, cool with highs in the 40s with more clouds than sun.

THANKSGIVING: Temperatures increase across the Eastern Seaboard. Cool across the Alleghenies with highs in the 40s. Pleasant across the Ohio Valley, Maryland, the Delmarva Peninsula, northern Virginia and the Appalachians with highs in the 50s. Mild for central and southeast Virginia and the Carolinas with highs in the 60s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy along the East Coast with mostly cloudy skies across the Ohio Valley and West Virginia. There may be some scattered showers in the Ohio Valley come Thanksgiving.

Cool across the Great Lakes with temperatures in the 40s and mostly cloudy. Staying dry and pleasant across Eastern Pennsylvania and New York along with the I-95 corridor with highs in the low to mid 50s under partly cloudy skies.

