Apartment fire on Pleasant Hill Road in Harrisonburg

By Colby Johnson
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a call Sunday around 4:45 p.m. for a report of a structure fire in the 60 block of Pleasant Hill Road.

Harrisonburg firefighters arrived on scene and found smoke coming from the basement of one of the apartments in a multi-unit building.

Crews determined the fire was contained to the basement of the apartment and were able to extinguish the blaze in about 15 minutes.

The building was evacuated and all occupants were accounted for. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and an investigation is underway.

Pleasant Hill Road is expected to be re-opened by 7 p.m. on Sunday.

