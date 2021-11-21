Advertisement

Dukes earn No. 3 seed for FCS Playoffs

The James Madison football team is the No. 3 seed for the upcoming FCS Playoffs.
By TJ Eck
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is the No. 3 seed for the upcoming FCS Playoffs.

The entire playoff bracket was revealed Sunday afternoon during the FCS Selection Show on ESPNU. It was expected for JMU to earn a seed in the No. 2-No. 4 range after finishing the regular season with a 10-1 overall record. The Dukes defeated Towson, 56-10, Saturday afternoon at Bridgeforth Stadium in the regular-season finale.

By earning a top-eight seed, James Madison receives a first-round bye. The Dukes will host a second round playoff game on Saturday, December 4 at 2 p.m. against the winner of a first round matchup between Florida A&M and SE Louisiana.

2021 FCS Playoffs - Top Eight Seeds

1. Sam Houston

2. North Dakota State

3. James Madison

4. Sacramento State

5. Villanova

6. Montana

7. East Tennessee State

8. Montana State

To see the full FCS Playoffs bracket, click here.

