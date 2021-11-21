Habitat for Humanity hosts annual Rake-A-Thon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 700 volunteers raked up 113 lawns in just 4 hours on November 20.

The annual Habitat for Humanity Rake-A-Thon kicked off throughout Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

Families donated to have their lawns raked by volunteers. Those funds support affordable housing.

“I think this is such a fun thing to do,” volunteer, Eden Hays said.

Garrett Trent, the associate director of affordable housing says money from the Rake-a-Thon will redevelop Southwood Mobile Park and build new homes to remedy the affordable housing crisis in Albemarle County and Charlottesville.

Habitat for Humanity volunteer events intern, Lizzie Suffa, says the day was full of volunteers just having fun.

Habitat officials say the effort raised $37,000 so far and families will not be displaced during the process.

