Turkey for Turkeys Golf Tournament held to benefit Salvation Army

By Colby Johnson
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Shenvalee Golf Resort partnered with Cargill and Harrisonburg Honda Saturday to host the second annual Turkey for Turkey’s Golf Tournament.

The event raised money and collected donations for the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

The tournament took in monetary donations from those participating and collected non-perishable food items, winter clothes and other essentials for the Salvation Army.

As part of the event, Cargill also donated 160 turkeys to the Salvation Army to serve to those in need for Thanksgiving. The Shenvalee will continue accepting all donations through December 2.

“It’s going to go a long ways toward helping people, and that’s the goal, to let people know that local businesses care. Community and comradery, that’s everything for us,” said Justin Harpine, President of the Shenvalee Golf Resort Association.

The Salvation Army said all of the different donations will allow them to continue to effectively help those in need this winter.

“Every time we have people coming in with different needs. So, with such events and support and fundraisers, food drives, it really helps us to keep going throughout the year and to meet the needs of our community,” said Captain Harold Gitau, of the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

The Salvation Army plans to provide Thanksgiving Meals for around 250 area families next week.

