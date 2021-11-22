Animal services center advocates continue to promote shelter

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Animal shelter advocates will speak at city and county meetings this week, continuing to highlight all the hard work that goes into the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center.

The City of Waynesboro put out a Request for Proposals (RFP) last month, hoping to find someone to manage the shelter. Advocates are nervous because they don’t know who might step in.

“I just feel like, if there’s a chance of us losing the shelter, I want to do everything I can. I want to feel like I’ve done everything I can to try to stop that from happening,” said Amy Hammer, President of Augusta Dog Adoptions.

Hammer said the RFP going out wasn’t all bad. They have had a chance to highlight the hard work at the shelter, and they have seen success.

“You just have all of these stories just coming out from all over the place about the wonderful things they’ve done, from fosters to adopters, and the shelter staff talking about how much they love their job and how little they make,” Hammer said.

Many adopters and fosters have taken to Facebook to share their stories and experiences with the shelter.

“We have this little shelter that’s tucked out of the way in Lyndhurst. I think most of the city managers have never even been there, and they really don’t know anything about it,” Hammer said.

Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County will still be in charge of the shelter, setting guidelines it must operate under. The City of Waynesboro said they filed the proposal to help with staffing.

Many advocates say they want the shelter to stay in the localities’ hands because it has maintained a 97% save rate. They say if it has to change, they want the RFP to require at least a 90% save rate.

Hammer said advocates plan to speak at Waynesboro City Council and Augusta County Board of Supervisors meetings.

